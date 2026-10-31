Iran’s supreme leader warns US, Israel against new attacks

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31: Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday warned the United States and Israel against launching new attacks following their threats to resume strikes after crucial elections.

President Donald Trump has warned of fresh military action after the US holds midterm elections on Tuesday, saying last weekend he was weighing up whether to “finish them off.”

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of a “historic, one-time opportunity” to topple the Iranian government.

Both countries are holding legislative polls that could determine the direction of the conflict, with Israel having voted on Tuesday and the US midterms set for next week.

“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them,” Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Saturday in a statement.

“Any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response,” he is said to have told top military commanders in a meeting.

The encounter was the first reported between Khamenei and military top brass and included armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi, army chief Amir Hatami and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Ahmad Vahidi.

The supreme leader has not been seen publicly since he took the helm in March after the killing of his father Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes at the outset of the war.

Khamenei also ordered commanders to update Iran’s target list to include “all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy.”

Iran has previously warned it would consider severing undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the outbreak of the war, Tehran has restricted shipping traffic through the strategic waterway, which normally carries around one-fifth of global oil consumption.

‘Flames of war’

The war began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Fresh diplomatic efforts are underway to avert any resumption of fighting, with Qatari mediators in Tehran. On Friday, a Qatari delegation arrived in the Iranian capital for talks with senior Iranian officials.

Qatar and Pakistan have been mediating between the warring parties, but the talks have yet to produce a lasting agreement.

Earlier on Saturday Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akaraminia warned that any resumption of hostilities would only expand the scope of the war.

“If the US president once again embarks on more regional adventurism under pressure from, and in an attempt to appease, the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area,” he said in a post on X, without elaborating.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Saturday of an “Earth-shattering blow Iran’s Powerful Armed Forces will deal against those who dare harm our people.”

He said there will no longer be any “red lines.”