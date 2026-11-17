TEHRAN, NOV 17: The commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, is seeking to contain tensions between the Iraqi government and Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group, sources told Al Arabiya English on Tuesday.

The sources said Qaani led an Iranian delegation that arrived in Baghdad on Monday, where he met with Iraqi officials and leaders of armed factions.

The visit is aimed at easing tensions between the Iraqi government and Kataib Hezbollah, according to the sources.

The sources did not immediately provide further details about the meetings or whether any agreements had been reached.

The Quds Force, the overseas operations arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has long played a central role in Tehran’s relations with allied armed groups across the Middle East, including in Iraq.

Kataib Hezbollah is one of Iraq’s most prominent Iran-backed armed factions and has maintained close ties with the IRGC.

Iran wields significant political and military influence in neighboring Iraq, where several armed factions maintain close ties with Tehran.