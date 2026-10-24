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Iran’s Pezeshkian blames US for interim deal failure, urges new try

| October 24, 2026
Iran’s Pezeshkian blames US for interim deal failure, urges new try

TEHRAN: Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, in remarks broadcast on state TV on Saturday, blamed the United States for the failure of an interim deal with Iran, but said there should be a new attempt at concluding it.

“We were having negotiations, the cowards (Americans) messed everything up…I still think we should go and conclude it,” Pezeshkian said.

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