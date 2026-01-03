Iran’s Khamenei defends protests, warns of crackdown on ‘rioters’

TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has drawn a sharp line between what he called “justified protests” and acts of rioting, as he addressed the nation amid renewed demonstrations against the government.

Against the backdrop of protests in recent days, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made a public appearance on Saturday, delivering a speech focused on unrest, foreign pressure, and the government’s response.

His remarks come as Iran faces fresh demonstrations driven by political and economic grievances.

‘Protest is different from rioting’

Khamenei said that protest itself was legitimate, stressing that authorities should engage with citizens who have complaints.

“We talk to the protester; officials must talk to the protester,” he said. “But talking to a rioter is useless. The rioter must be put in his place.”

He added that some individuals, acting in the name of shopkeepers in Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar, had attacked Islam and the political system, actions he said would not be tolerated.

In his address, Khamenei also struck a defiant tone toward Iran’s external rivals, saying Tehran would not accept policies imposed by foreign powers.

“We will not let the enemy force us to accept his policy,” he said, adding, “We will bring the enemy to their knees.”

The crowd attending the speech responded with chants of “Death to America,” “Death to Britain,” and “Death to Israel,” reflecting the leadership’s continued emphasis on resistance to Western influence.

Khamenei said Iran would seek dialogue with those expressing grievances but would confront those he described as exploiting protests to undermine the state.

His comments underline the government’s dual approach of limited engagement alongside strict security measures as protests continue in parts of the country.