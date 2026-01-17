Iran’s Khamenei calls Trump main culprit behind ‘foreign-backed’ unrest

TEHRAN, JAN 17: Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei has directly accused U.S. President Donald Trump of instigating recent riots in Iran, calling him responsible for casualties, destruction, and false accusations.

Speaking during the Al-Mab’ath Al-Nabawi anniversary, he hailed the Iranian people for overcoming the unrest through unity.

Imam Khamenei claimed that the recent sedition, unlike previous unrest, involved direct interference from the U.S. President. “He intervened, made statements, encouraged the rioters, and even spoke of providing military support,” the Leader said.

He described the unrest as part of a broader American strategy to bring Iran under U.S. control, alleging that rioters were recruited and trained by U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies.

Damage and violence during riots

The Supreme Leader highlighted that rioters torched 250 mosques, attacked banks, and killed thousands. He stressed that such actions were orchestrated to destabilize Iran and undermine its progress in science, technology, and governance.

Historical context of US interference

Khamenei said that interference in Iran is not new, tracing U.S. efforts back decades. “Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, American domination has been dismantled under Imam Khomeini’s leadership,” he said, adding that the U.S. has consistently sought to restore political and economic hegemony over Iran.

He emphasized that America’s opposition is not only against the current administration but reflects a longstanding policy against a strong, independent Iran.

Iranian unity and response

Despite the violence, Imam Khamenei praised the Iranian people for their resilience. “Through unity, the nation broke the back of sedition and had the final say,” he said, underlining that the country has stood firm against foreign-backed attempts to destabilize it.

The Leader reiterated that the U.S. cannot tolerate Iran’s characteristics, capabilities, and growing influence, making such interventions a consistent part of American policy.