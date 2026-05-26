Iran’s foreign ministry says US violated ceasefire

TEHRAN, MAY 26: Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the United States has violated the ceasefire with strikes in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province.

The US military carried out strikes on Monday in southern Iran against targets including boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites, in what it described as defensive actions.

Iranian media reported early on Tuesday that sounds of explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas in the province.

“The United States committed a gross violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region in the past 48 hours… Iran holds the US regime responsible for all the consequences resulting from these aggressive and unjustified actions,” the statement said.