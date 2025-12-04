Iran’s Foreign Ministry ready to boost global academic cooperation: Baqaei

SHIRAZ, DEC 4 (IRNA/APP/DNA):Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the ministry is ready to facilitate and strengthen the scientific connection of Iranian universities with global educational and research centers.

Baqaei, who traveled to Shiraz to participate in the closing ceremony of the 43rd International Fajr Film Festival, visited Shiraz University on Wednesday. During his visit, he met with Alireza Afsharifar, the university president, to discuss various topics.

In their meeting, Baqaei highlighted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ willingness to facilitate and enhance cooperation between universities and scientific research centers in the region and the world.

For his part, Afsharifar expressed Shiraz University’s readiness to actively participate in the country’s scientific and technological diplomacy.