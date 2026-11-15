Iran’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan, Oman for talks this week

TEHRAN, NOV 15: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Pakistan and Oman this week for meetings on economic cooperation and bilateral relations, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Araghchi would travel to Islamabad to attend the 30th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers on Monday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The meeting will focus on economic and trade cooperation among the organization’s 10 member states, Baghaei said.

Araghchi will then travel to Muscat on Tuesday for talks with his Omani counterpart, Badr al-Busaidi, the spokesman added.

The visits come amid heightened regional tensions following months of conflict between Iran and the United States.

Oman has previously played a key mediating role in diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington, hosting rounds of indirect negotiations between the two sides.