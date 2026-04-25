Iran’s Foreign Minister meets PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, APR 25 /DNA/ – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived at the Prime Minister’s House to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting has begun.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, are also attending the meeting alongside the Prime Minister.

Discussions will focus on the regional situation.