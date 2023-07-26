Iran’s FM due in Pakistan next week
ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (DNA): Iran’s Foreign Minister (FM) Hossein
Amir-Abdollahian will arrive in Pakistan next week on an important
two-day official visit.
Diplomatic sources told that Abdollahian was expected to reach Pakistan
on August 3.
He would hold meetings with Pakistani officials on August 3 and August 4
at which promotion of ties between the two countries as well as the
regional situation would come under discussion, they explained.
The sources disclosed that there would be a special focus on security
situation in Afghanistan since safe havens for militants inside
Afghanistan are a major source of concern for both the countries.
They told that during his recent visit to Iran, Army Chief General Syed
Asim Munir had also discussed with Iranian officials threats emanating
from the activities of banned outfits in Afghanistan.
Furthermore, they elaborated, there would be talks between the Iranian
FM and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari following which
they would both address a presser.
