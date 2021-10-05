Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister meets FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, OCT 5 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani. Recalling fraternal relations between the two countries, the Foreign Minister remarked that the recent high-level exchanges have further reinforced existing ties.

He emphasized the early implementation of the steps, agreed during the Prime Minister’s meeting with President Raisi on the margins of SCO Summit in Dushanbe. Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the need for regular convening of institutional frameworks to boost trade and economic relations. He said that the upcoming session of Joint Trade Committee would provide further impetus to efforts for strengthening economic linkages. Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Iran for its steadfast support on Jammu and Kashmir, especially at the Supreme Leader level. He underlined that Iran’s support is reassuring to the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the latest situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister underscored the need for close coordination for the mutual advantage of the two countries and the region. He said that Afghanistan required immediate provision of humanitarian assistance and that the international community should fully support the Afghan people at this critical juncture. He stressed the importance of continued economic engagement with Afghanistan to avert economic collapse, which could lead to refugee influx and regional instability.

The Deputy Foreign Minister thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for receiving him. He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance shared objectives in the region. He said that Foreign Minister Dr. Amir Abdollahian looked forward to his visit to Pakistan.