Iranian Top Security Official Ali Larijani arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, NOV 24 /DNA/ – In a visit termed as “unprecedented” and “historic” by diplomatic sources, H.E. Dr. Ali Larijani, the Honorable Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for high-level strategic discussions.

The high-profile visit is widely seen as a pivotal moment designed to elevate the already strong bilateral ties between the two neighboring nations into a new, more profound strategic phase.

Official statements from both capitals emphasized that the trip comes at a critical juncture, driven by the rapidly evolving global landscape and shifting regional dynamics. The need for closer coordination and a elevated partnership has been deemed more imperative than ever for both Islamabad and Tehran.

“The already solidified and time-tested relations between our two brotherly nations are set to enter another strategic phase,” a senior Pakistani official stated, underscoring the significance of the engagement. “This visit will meaningfully advance the objective of further strategizing our multifaceted relationship.”

During his stay, Dr. Larijani is scheduled to hold extensive talks with Pakistan’s top leadership, including the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff. The agenda is expected to cover a wide range of issues, with a particular focus on enhanced security cooperation, regional stability, and bolstering economic and trade ties.

Analysts believe this strategic dialogue will provide a crucial opportunity to align policies and foster a unified approach to common challenges, reinforcing the deep-rooted fraternal bond between Pakistan and Iran.