Iranian security personnel harassed, detained French embassy staff in Tehran, FM Barrot says

TEHRAN, JUL 20: Two employees of France’s embassy in Tehran were aggressively harassed and detained by Iranian security forces on Sunday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed in a Monday X/Twitter post.

Barrot stated that both staff members were detained and interrogated for several hours without reason, with one being physically assaulted in the process.

According to Barrot, the employees were eventually allowed to return to the French embassy and are safe, but will be returning to France in the coming hours.

“I informed the Iranian Foreign Minister that this extremely serious and unacceptable violation of the integrity of our agents cannot go without consequences,” Barrot stated.

He decried the incident as “shocking” and a “flagrant violation” of diplomatic immunities and privileges afforded to embassy staff.