Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raiisi greets Shehbaz Sharif

Tehran, MAR 3 /DNA/ – Seyed Ebrahim Raiisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, congratulated Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif on his election as the new Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. In this message, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed his confidence that the two countries, in the light of the deep historical and cultural links, will work harder to strengthen and expand cooperation in order to achieve the desired and befitting level of the relations between the two great nations of Iran and Pakistan.

In this message, the President stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to strengthen and deepen all aspects of bilateral relations with the brotherly and neighboring country of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan within the framework of its constant policy. He expressed hope that the new government of Pakistan will take steps towards the growth and prosperity of Pakistan and prayed to Almighty God for the success of the new government and the happiness and well-being of the honorable nation of Pakistan.