Iranian President Raisi arrives in Karachi on third leg of Pakistan visit

KARACHI, APR 23: After his engagements in Islamabad and Lahore, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, accompanied by a delegation, arrived in Karachi on the third leg of his visit to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Kamran Tessori and others noted members of the provincial cabinet extended a warm welcome to the visiting dignitaries upon their arrival at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

President Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto, was also present at the airport to welcome the visiting dignitaries.

Strict security measures were in place at the airport and its surrounding areas to avoid any untoward incident.

Sources privy to the development said that besides meetings with the governor and the chief minister, the Iranian president will address members of the business forum and attend a dinner at the CM House.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi visits Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum. — PTV/ Screengrab

Later, President Raisi visited Quaid’s mausoleum and paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan.

After visiting the Quaid’s mausoleum, the Iranian president met Sindh governor at the CM House. They discussed various issues, including matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

Both the officials agreed to increase cultural exchanges between the two countries.

“Pakistan and Iran have historical relations,” said the Sindh governor. While the Iranian president thanked Governor Tessori for the warm welcome and excellent hospitality.

Iranian president conferred honorary PhD degree

In recognition of his services for further bolstering ties between the two nations, Sindh Governor Tessori, being the chancellor of the University of Karachi, awarded an honorary degree of doctorate in philosophy (PhD) to the Iranian president.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said: “It is an honour for the University of Karachi to confer the honourary degree on the Iranian president.”

Stressing the need for ideal relationship among the Muslim countries, the governor said that he wanted to furthering strengthen ties between Pakistan and Iran.

He invited the Iranian business community to invest in Pakistan and take advantage of favourable and business friendly environment in the country.

He wished Iranian investors to join the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) projects.

The Iranian president touched down in Islamabad on Monday on a three-day official visit from April 22 to 24. Raisi’s visit is the first by any head of state to Islamabad after the February 8 general election.

Strict security measures have been taken, including air surveillance along with temporary internet suspension during the dignitary’s movement. To avoid the consequent inconvenience to the general public, the provincial governments announced a local holiday in Lahore and Karachi.

President Raisi’s Lahore visit

Earlier today, the Iranian president arrived in Lahore where he was warmly welcomed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz welcomes Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at the airport on April 23, 2024— X/ForeignOfficePk/pmln_org

Later, the visiting dignitary held separate meetings with CM Maryam and Governor Baligh Ur Rehman. The governor hosted a luncheon in honour of the distinguished guest and his delegation.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives Iran’s First Lady Jamileh Alamolhoda at the airport on April 23, 2024— X/ForeignOfficePk/pmln_org

Meanwhile, the president visited the historic Government College University (GCU) and addressed the students and faculty.

Addressing the students, President Raisi said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted historical, religious, cultural and civilizational ties and both countries were keen to develop centres of arts and learning besides the promotion of arts and sciences.

“It was need of the hour to pay special attention to arts, sciences and technology to shine among the comity of nations.”

On Allama Iqbal, the Iranian President said the poetry of poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal enjoys special acceptance in Iran.

He said Pakistan and Iran maintain the same stance on the issue of Palestine issue. President Raisi said Iran would further enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in the energy and other sectors.

Meanwhile, the Iranian president visited the mausoleum of national poet Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore. He laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi lays floral wreath at the mausoleum of National Poet Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal on April 23, 2024— X/ForeignOfficePk/pmln_org

President Raisi penned his admiration for Iqbal’s literary legacy in the visitors’ book.