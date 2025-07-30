Iranian president Pezeshkian to visit Pakistan on Saturday: Iranian official

Tehran, JUL 30: Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Pakistan on August 2 (Saturday) for a two-day visit, his political adviser said on Wednesday, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

Taking to X, Political Adviser to the Iranian President, Mehdi Sanai, said: “Dr Pezeshkian will travel to Pakistan on Saturday evening, August 2, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”

According to the adviser, official meetings and discussions with “cultural and business elites” were planned during the president’s visit. “The relations between the two countries encompass political, economic, religious, and cultural dimensions,” he said.

The development of provincial and border cooperation, as well as increasing trade from the current $3 billion, are among the objectives of the visit, the adviser concluded.

Pezeshkian will be the second Iranian president to visit Pakistan within two years. The visit was originally scheduled for the final week of July.

In April 2024, Ebrahim Raisi paid a three-day official visit to Pakistan — just a month before his death in a helicopter crash.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif undertook a two-day bilateral visit to Iran as part of his regional tour to friendly countries aimed at expre­ssing gratitude for their support during the conflict with India.

During the two-day visit, the premier met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian president.

The meetings focused on Pakistan-Iran relations, particularly the promotion of trade and regional connectivity, besides covering regional issues, with appreciation for Iran’s efforts to maintain peace in the region during the war imposed on Pakistan by India.

Both sides also discussed the strengthening of strategic ties between the two countries, as well as the immediate cessation of Zionist oppression in Gaza and achieving a sustainable and lasting ceasefire.

He had previously visited Iran in May 2024 to attend the memorial ceremony of former president Raisi.