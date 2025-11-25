Iranian official Larijani meets PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, NOV 25 /DNA/ – Ali Ardeshir Larijani, Secretary, Supreme National Security Council of Iran called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House today. Dr. Larijani is currently on an official visit to Pakistan.

While welcoming the Iranian dignitary, the Prime Minister emphasized the significance of the historic and close fraternal ties between the two countries and called for further deepening and broadening of bilateral relations, across diverse fields. Dr. Larijani reciprocated the sentiment and stressed upon the need for enhancing Pakistan-Iran ties in wide-ranging and mutually beneficial areas.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on major regional and international developments, while stressing on the importance of coordinated efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister appreciated Iran’s principled positions on regional issues and expressed his and the country’s gratitude for Iran’s solidarity with Pakistan during difficult times. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue working closely with Iran, for a peaceful and prosperous future for both countries.

Dr. Larijani thanked the Pakistani nation and leadership for their unflinching support to Iran during its recent 12-day War and expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s constructive role in advocating dialogue and diplomacy for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Availing himself of the opportunity, the Prime Minister conveyed his profound respect and good wishes for Iran’s Supreme Leader, His Eminence Syed Ali Khamenei as well as President Masoud Pezeshkian, and thanked them for their support to Pakistan as well as their commitment to stronger Pakistan-Iran relations.

It was decided in the meeting that a delegation under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will soon visit Iran to further strengthen cooperation in different fields especially agriculture and connectivity.