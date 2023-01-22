Iranian NAVY participates in naval exercise in Pakistan

DNA

Karachi, JAN 22: Iranian Navy ships and submarine port called Karachi and participated in naval exercise with Pakistan Navy (PN). Upon arrival at Karachi port, PN officials along with Iranian consulate Staff warmly welcomed the visiting flotilla and National Anthems tunes of both countries were played as mark of respect.

The recent visit of Iranian Navy to Pakistan reaffirms joint efforts to promote regional stability and maritime security for protection of Sea Lines of Communication and Seafarers in the region. During stay at port, both navies held mutually rewarding professional interactions, exchange visits and table top discussions on matters of mutual interests. Upon culmination of visit, passage exercise between the two navies was conducted to enhance naval cooperation.

The visit of Iranian navy ships to Pakistan is a manifestation of strong bilateral ties between two countries and resolve towards regional peace.