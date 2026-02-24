Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Main Menu

Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead

| February 24, 2026
Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead

TEHRAN, FEB 24: An Iranian Army helicopter crashed into a fruit market in the central province of Isfahan on Tuesday, killing the pilot, co-pilot, and two merchants, state media reported.

The helicopter came down in the city of Dorcheh, causing a fire that was put out by emergency services, the reports added.

The pilot, co-pilot, and two fruit vendors on the ground were killed, the official IRNA news agency said, attributing the crash to “a technical malfunction”.

Sanctions-hit Iran has suffered several air disasters in recent years, with officials complaining of difficulties acquiring spare parts to keep its ageing fleets in the air.

Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and lacking original spare parts for maintenance.

Last week, a US-built F-4 fighter belonging to Iran’s regular air force crashed in the western province of Hamadan, killing one pilot during a training flight.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead

Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead

TEHRAN, FEB 24: An Iranian Army helicopter crashed into a fruit market in the centralRead More

Trump warns of higher tariffs for nations that 'play games' after court ruling

Trump warns of higher tariffs for nations that ‘play games’ after court ruling

WASHINGTON, FEB 23: President Donald Trump on Monday said any countries that wanted to “playRead More

Comments are Closed