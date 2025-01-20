Iranian military chief meets COAS at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, JAN 20 /DNA/ – Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Iranian Armed Forces, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to the prevailing regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation.

Upon his arrival at GHQ, Major General Mohammad Bagheri laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in homage to Pakistan’s martyrs. He was warmly received, including a guard of honor presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.