Iranian, Iraqi foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties
TEHRAN, FEB 15: In continuation of his consultations with foreign ministers of the region, Abbas Araghchi, the minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, on Saturday evening.
During the phone call, the two sides reviewed Iran-Iraq bilateral ties and emphasized the importance of continuing consultations at various levels to further expand ties in all areas of mutual interest.
The two foreign ministers reviewed the latest regional developments.
