Iranian interior minister arrives

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Monday night arrived in Islamabad on an official visit. Upon his arrival in Pakistan, the senior Iranian official was received by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

During his visit, Momeni will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, reported state-run Pakistan TV.

Earlier reports had suggested that Momeni was likely to engage with Pakistani officials who previously mediated a now-collapsed interim ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Momeni’s visit comes as mediator Pakistan continues its diplomatic efforts to rescue the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last month between the US and Iran.

In the ninth consecutive night of attacks on Monday, Washington expanded its strikes across Iran, including a city hosting a nuclear power plant.

Iran kept up its own attacks across the region in response, with its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announcing they had hit targets in Bahrain, Jordan and Syria, while Bahrain said Tehran had targeted its air navigation systems.