Iranian FM takes up war issue with Oman Sultan
Sources indicate that Araghchi is expected to return to Islamabad shortly for another round of consultations with Pakistani leadership, signaling that backchannel diplomacy is still very much alive
News Desk
MUSCAT/ISLAMABAD: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq held a key meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Muscat on Sunday, as regional mediation efforts to end the ongoing conflict gathered momentum.
During the talks, both sides reviewed the evolving regional situation and discussed ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalation and a possible ceasefire. Oman, which has historically played a neutral and facilitative role, reaffirmed its commitment to mediation between Iran and its adversaries.
The meeting comes at a critical juncture after Araghchi’s recent visit to Islamabad, where Pakistan has been actively engaged in efforts to broker dialogue. Despite the absence of a breakthrough in earlier rounds, diplomatic channels remain open, with multiple regional actors continuing to push for a negotiated settlement.
Sources indicate that Araghchi is expected to return to Islamabad shortly for another round of consultations with Pakistani leadership, signaling that backchannel diplomacy is still very much alive.
The renewed shuttle diplomacy underscores a coordinated effort involving Oman and Pakistan to keep negotiations on track, even as formal talks between Iran and the United States face setbacks. Analysts believe Muscat’s engagement, combined with Islamabad’s mediation role, could prove crucial in reviving stalled peace efforts in the region.
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