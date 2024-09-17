Iranian envoy to Lebanon among 1200 injured in explosions: reports

BEIRUT: Mojtaba Amani – the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon – sustained injuries in a pager explosion in Beirut, which is being linked to a broader Israeli cyber attack affecting Lebanon and Syria.

The explosion occurred as part of a coordinated cyber offensive that targeted several locations in the region. Reports indicate that the ambassador, who was lightly injured, has been admitted to a Beirut hospital for treatment. In addition to Ambassador Amani, two other staff members of the Iranian embassy were also injured in the incident.

The embassy’s spokesperson confirmed the injuries through a social media post from the ambassador’s spouse, who reassured the public that the injuries were not severe. The attack marks a significant escalation in the ongoing regional tensions and cyber warfare.

The incident highlights the increasing vulnerability of diplomatic missions amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and its adversaries in the region. The Iranian government has not yet issued a formal response to the attack, but the situation is being closely monitored.

Security and diplomatic sources are working to assess the full impact of the cyber attack and to address the aftermath of the explosion. As tensions continue to rise, this event underscores the volatile security environment in the Middle East.