Iranian envoy reaffirms Pakistan’s ‘central role’ in ongoing talks with US

New negotiation plan conveyed through Islamabad to Washington, says Ambassador Moghadam

Saifullah Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Sunday said Islamabad continues to serve as a central mediator in Iran’s negotiations with the United States.

“Pakistan remains a mediator, and no decision has been made to alter this,” the envoy said in an interview with an Iranian news agency, adding that progress in talks depends on a shift in Washington’s approach.

His comments came a day after US President Donald Trump cast doubt over the prospects of a new Iranian peace proposal. Ambassador Moghadam confirmed the same in today’s interview, saying Iran had conveyed a new negotiation plan to Washington via Pakistan.

He described Islamabad’s efforts in the negotiations process as “valuable” and central to the current diplomatic outreach. Ambassador Moghadam maintained that Tehran was “transparent in its position and demands”, saying any meaningful progress was conditional on a change in US behaviour.

He stressed that Tehran would not compromise on its national interests or defence.Talks between Iran and the US have remained stalled since the April 8 ceasefire, after a round of peace negotiations, held in Islamabad, failed to resolve the conflict.

The Pakistani government helped broker the ceasefire in the six-week conflict, which erupted after US and Israeli forces launched joint attacks on Iran on February 28. The Middle East war has had a severe impact on the global economy after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy shipping route.

Tehran briefly reopened the strait for commercial traffic but closed it again, citing US ceasefire violations and the continued naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, the Iranian ambassador said that the international community was observing Tehran’s “clear and logical stance”, while criticising what he described as inconsistency in US policy.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to diplomacy, he said that Washington must abandon its “aggressive posture” and respect Iran’s rights for negotiations to move forward.

Ambassador Moghadam also highlighted growing political, economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Iran, noting that border crossings between the two nations played a crucial role in bilateral trade and regional connectivity.