Iranian envoy hails Pak historic hospitality

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday extended heartfelt gratitude to the government and the people of Pakistan for their ‘warm, generous, and historic’ hospitality during the recent high-level visit of Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

He, in a statement of appreciation, underscored the deep-rooted cultural, religious, and strategic bonds between the two nations, calling the visit a ‘turning point’ and a new chapter in Iran-Pakistan relations.

“In particular, I express my profound appreciation to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his outstanding role in ensuring this visit was truly memorable,” said Dr. Moghadam, describing the Pakistani leadership’s engagement as ‘historic in every sense.’

He also thanked President Asif Ali Zardari for graciously hosting the Iranian delegation at the Presidency, and paid special tribute to Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, for his ‘distinguished presence and valuable contribution’ in the success of the visit.

Dr. Moghadam further acknowledged Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their ‘professionalism and tireless efforts’ in organizing and managing the visit at the highest level.

He also extended his gratitude to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for their warm reception in Lahore, describing the visit to the historic city as ‘gracious and deeply meaningful.’

A number of federal ministers were also praised for their role in finalizing twelve landmark agreements and MoUs for expanding bilateral cooperation. These included: Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Jam Kamal Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Muhammad Reza Hayat Hiraj and Attaullah Tarar.

“These distinguished ministers played an instrumental role in strengthening our partnership under their respective portfolios,” he said.

Calling the visit a ‘significant milestone’, Dr. Moghadam emphasized both sides’ determination to expand cooperation across trade, infrastructure, and cultural sectors.

Highlighting the mutual goal of raising bilateral trade to $10 billion, he said, “It is now our duty and honor – both for me and my colleagues at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, and for our counterparts in Tehran – to translate this shared vision into tangible outcomes.”

Reaffirming the strategic nature of Pakistan-Iran ties, he concluded with a powerful message, “Long live Iran-Pakistan friendship, may it endure forever.”

The recent visit of President Pezeshkian – his first to Pakistan – was marked by diplomatic warmth, strong public messaging, and ambitious targets, setting the tone for closer collaboration in a region marked by evolving challenges and opportunities.