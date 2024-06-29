Iranian envoy criticizes US Congress for meddling in Pakistan’s electoral process

ISLAMABAD, JUN 29 /DNA/ – Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan condemned the US Congress Resolution on Pakistan Election.

The ambassador said that among the wonders of the modern ignorance is that a country prevents cease-fire resolution by veto and supports the genocide of the people of Gaza by providing all kinds of lethal weapons to the Zionist regime, but the Congress of which passes a resolution questioning the nationwide election in an independent member of the United Nations.

Aside being an interference into domestic affairs of an independent member of the UN, It is a Sort of Extortion under the guise of supporting Democracy.