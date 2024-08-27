Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Iranian embassy decries Musakhel, Kalat attacks, offers condolences

ISLAMABAD, AUG 27 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attacks in Balochistan’s Musakhel and Kalat, which resulted in the tragic martyrdom of 23 civilians and 10 police officers.

We extend our deepest condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, particularly to the families of those who lost their loved ones. May Allah Almighty bless the souls of the martyrs, Iranian embassy said.

