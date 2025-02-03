Iranian embassy condemns terror attacks in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, FEB 3 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan has extended condolences to government and people of Pakistan and the families who lost loved ones during the attacks of the terrorist elements against security forces in recent days.
Recalling the principled position of IR. Iran in condemning all shapes of terrorism & extremism, it emphasizes the necessity of continuous efforts as well as bilateral, regional & international cooperation to prevent and effectively combat with this ominous phenomenon.
