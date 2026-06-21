Iranian delegation boycotts talks briefly in protest

DNA

SWITZERLAND — The Iranian delegation temporarily boycotted the ongoing technical talks in Switzerland, protesting what it called “anti-Iran statements” made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iranian officials said Trump must “behave” if he wants the negotiations to be fruitful, warning that inflammatory remarks could derail progress. The boycott lasted for a short period before mediators from Pakistan and Qatar worked to bring the Iranian team back to the table.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who earlier praised Pakistan’s mediatory role, expressed hope that the setback would not overshadow the momentum of the talks. He reiterated that technical negotiations were historic, allowing delegations from Washington and Tehran to sit together as teams for the first time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir continued to emphasize the importance of dialogue, with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also urging restraint and unity.