Iranian Defense Council warns of “Decisive Response” to any aggression

TEHRAN, JAN 6 /DNA/ – The Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Defense Council has issued a stark warning, stating that any hostile action or aggression against the country will be met with a “firm, proportionate, and determining” response. The statement comes amid escalating regional tensions and an increase in what Tehran describes as “threatening rhetoric and meddlesome remarks” from adversaries.

In a strongly-worded declaration, the Council emphasized that Iran’s security, independence, and territorial integrity are “inviolable red lines.” The statement outlined a proactive defense doctrine, asserting that Iran reserves the right to act against “tangible signs of threat” and does not limit itself to responding only after an attack has occurred.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of legitimate and legal defense, considers any manifestation of threat as part of its security calculations,” the statement read.

The warning is seen as a direct message to both regional rivals and international powers, reinforcing Tehran’s stance of strategic patience coupled with a readiness for immediate retaliation. Analysts suggest the announcement serves to deter potential military or covert operations aimed at Iran’s nuclear program, regional influence, or internal stability.

No specific country or incident was named in the council’s statement. However, the warning follows a period of heightened verbal exchanges and a series of military incidents across the Middle East involving Iranian-aligned groups and their opponents.