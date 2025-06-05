Iranian Consulate organizes ceremony to mark 36th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution of Imam Khomeini

By Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: The Iranian Consulate in Karachi organized a grand ceremony to mark the 36th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution of Imam Khomeini.

The ceremony was attended by political and social leaders and personalities from all schools of thought.

On this occasion, a documentary was presented on the life and struggle of the Imam of the Revolution, Imam Khomeini.

Addressing the ceremony, Iranian Consul General Dr. Vahid Askari, Director General of the Iranian Cultural Center in Karachi, Dr. Saeed Talebi, Dr. Meraj Al-Huda Siddiqui of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr. Shazia Imam, Mahmud Al-Hussaini of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Allama Zafar Hussain Naqvi, Allama Aqeel Anjum, Dr. Masoumeh Shirazi and others said that Imam Khomeini was a teacher, a teacher, a true leader and the Imam of the Revolution. He brought about great changes in various fields and fields during his time. Imam Khomeini was a reformist man. He wrote more than 40 books.

Today’s young generation needs to read the ideas written by this revolutionary leader. The leaders said that Imam Khomeini wanted the Islamic armies to become powerful. Khomeini’s revolutionary thinking made the Islamic Republic of Iran so powerful that even America and Israel think a hundred times before attacking it.

On this occasion, senior journalists Ayub Jan Sirhindi, Sher Mohammad Khuhawar, KUJ Vice President Rahib Gaho, Syed Mazhar Abbas Rizvi, Waqar Shar and a large number of others also participated, while Agha Shirazi also performed the stage duties of the event.