Iranian Consul General Condemns Terrorist Attack in Iran  killing of 8 Pakistanis

KARACHI, APR 15 (DNA): The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, His Excellency has issued a stern condemnation following a deadly terrorist attack in Iran that killed eight Pakistani nationals. The attack, described as a “horrific crime against humanity,” has drawn widespread outrage.

In an official statement, Nourian expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives, extending “heartfelt condolences” to the victims’ families and the Pakistani people. “This senseless act of violence must be condemned in the strongest terms. Terrorism has no place in our societies and threatens the cherished peace between Iran and Pakistan,” he declared.

Consul General emphasized the “brotherly” ties between the two nations, stressing that such attacks aim to destabilize regional harmony. “We stand in full solidarity with Pakistan during this tragic time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” he added, calling for unified global efforts to combat extremism.

The Consul General urged collective action to reject violence, stating, “May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace, and may humanity unite to eradicate hatred in all its forms.”

While details about the perpetrators remain unclear, the statement underscores the urgent need for international cooperation to address terrorism. Authorities in both countries are expected to collaborate closely as investigations proceed.

This incident highlights the persistent threat of militancy in the region, reigniting calls for stronger cross-border security measures to protect civilian lives.