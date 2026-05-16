Iran will announce Strait of Hormuz mechanism, collect fees, Iranian MP says
TEHRAN, MAY 16: Iran has prepared a mechanism to manage traffic through the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route that will be unveiled soon, the head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee Ebrahim Azizi said on Saturday.
Azizi added that only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran would benefit from the arrangement. He said fees would be collected for specialized services provided under the mechanism.
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