Iran warns US deal ‘in trouble’ if not implemented soon: Foreign ministry

TEHRAN, JUN 20: Iran’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that the agreement signed between Iran and the United States to halt the Middle East war will be “in trouble” unless its provisions are implemented soon.

“The other side must take the necessary measures as soon as possible. Otherwise, the entire understanding will be in trouble,” ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Iran’s foreign ministry said that its negotiating delegation would travel to Switzerland to discuss the implementation of the agreement signed between it and the United States to halt the Mideast war.

Baghaei said the team would “travel to Switzerland to follow up and demand implementation of the other party’s commitments” under the deal, according to the official news agency IRNA.