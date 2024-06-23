Iran to designate Canadian army as a terrorist entity

The Iranian legislature further noted that the Canadian government is a staunch supporter of the criminal and child-killing Tel Aviv regime

Foreign Desk

TEHRAN: Iranian lawmakers have roundly denounced the Canadian government’s decision to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), demanding a countermeasure against the North American country’s armed forces.

On Sunday, a group of 250 Iranian legislators introduced a motion that requires the administration to designate the Canadian Army and federal police forces as terrorist organizations.

They expressed their strong support for the IRGC and hailed its defense of Iran’s national security and territorial integrity in the years following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The lawmakers also praised the IRGC for its support of oppressed nations in the West Asia region, particularly Palestinians, and its leading role in confronting the criminal Zionist regime.

They described the IRGC as a thorn in the side of the Muslim world’s enemies, especially Israel and its sponsors.

The Iranian legislature further noted that the Canadian government is a staunch supporter of the criminal and child-killing Tel Aviv regime, emphasizing that its blacklisting of the IRGC is in violation of all international law and regulations, and exposes Ottawa’s backing for the Zionist entity.

The parliamentarians finally called on the Iranian Foreign Ministry to utilize all political and international means to denounce Canada’s measure.

In a hostile move against Iran, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc Ottawa on Wednesday listed the IRGC as a “terrorist entity” under the Criminal Code and called on Canadians in Iran to leave.

Last month, the Canadian House of Commons adopted a non-binding resolution calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to blacklist the IRGC and expel an estimated 700 Iranians.

The move makes Canada the second country in North America after the United States to blacklist the IRGC.

Canada broke off diplomatic ties with Iran and closed its Tehran embassy in a surprise move in 2012, citing various reasons, including Iran’s support for Syria, its nuclear work, and alleged threats to the Israeli regime.

In the same year, however, Ottawa took off the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) from its list of terrorist organizations.