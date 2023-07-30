Iran strongly condems suicide blast in Bajaur
Tehran, JUL 30: The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement strongly condemning the terrorist blast in Bajaur, Pakistan.
Nasser Kanani (ناصر کنعانی) said that the terrorists committed an anti-human crime in the gathering of Jamiat Ulema Islam and Iran expresses its solidarity with the families of the victims and stands by the government and people of Pakistan in these difficult moments.
« Chinese Vice PM He Lifeng reaches Pakistan on three-day visit (Previous News)
(Next News) Rizwana shifted to ICU after worsening her condition »
Related News
PTI leaders strongly condemns Bajaur blast
Govt should take appropriate steps to completely eradicate scourge of terrorism: Raoof Rulers should fixRead More
Rizwana shifted to ICU after worsening her condition
LAHORE, Jul 30 (DNA): The victim of domestic violence, Rizwana of Sargodha, was shifted toRead More
Comments are Closed