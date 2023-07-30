Iran strongly condems suicide blast in Bajaur

Tehran, JUL 30: The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement strongly condemning the terrorist blast in Bajaur, Pakistan.

Nasser Kanani (ناصر کنعانی) said that the terrorists committed an anti-human crime in the gathering of Jamiat Ulema Islam and Iran expresses its solidarity with the families of the victims and stands by the government and people of Pakistan in these difficult moments.