Iran sources tell IRGC-linked agency Trump comments on deal ‘mixture of truth, lies’

ISLAMABAD, MAY 29: Iran’s IRGC-linked Fars news agency cited informed sources on Friday as saying the latest comments by US President Donald Trump about a potential deal to end the Middle East war were a “mixture of truth and lies.”

“Trump claimed that Iran was obligated to open the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, even though no such clause appears in the next of the agreement,” the agency said.

On Trump’s assertion that Washington and Tehran would coordinate on destroying Iran’s enriched uranium, it added: “Well-informed sources emphasized that not only does this not appear in the memorandum of understanding, but this claim is fundamentally baseless.”