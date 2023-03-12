Iran shows interest to initiate more electricity projects in Pakistan
TEHRAN, MAR 12 (DNA) — Iran has shown interest to initiate more projects on electricity in Pakistan. This understanding reached in a meeting during the Energy ministers meeting of Pakistan Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan and Ali Akbar Mehrabian of Iran in Tehran.
During the meeting, mutual areas of interest were discussed, said a press release. The Energy Minister of Iran appreciated the authorities of Pakistan on construction of transmission line for the import of electricity from Iran to Gwadar on great pace.
He expressed his interest to initiate more projects on electricity with Pakistan. Khurram Dastgir thanked his counterpart for extending his cooperation in the energy field. — DNA
