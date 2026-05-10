Iran sends response to us proposal to end war via Pakistan

Supreme leader briefs military chief on new guiding measures for operations: Report

TEHRA, MAY 10 – Iranian state media reported on Sunday that Tehran has delivered its official response to the latest US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war in the region, using Pakistan as a mediator.

According to the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), “The Islamic Republic of Iran sent through Pakistani mediators its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war.” Details of Iran’s position were not disclosed, but the framework reportedly focuses on negotiations to halt the conflict that began in late February 2026.

Pakistan has confirmed receipt of the Iranian response, according to reports from Islamabad.

Parallel Military PostureIn a separate development reported by semi-official Fars News Agency, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei met with Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (the unified command of Iran’s armed forces).

During the meeting, General Abdollahi briefed the Supreme Leader on the high combat readiness of Iran’s forces—including the regular army, IRGC, Basij, and other branches—to confront any potential US-Israeli actions. Khamenei reportedly issued “new guiding measures to pursue military operations and firmly confront adversaries.”

The armed forces declared they remain “ready to confront any action by the American-Zionist enemies.”

These developments come amid indirect US-Iran talks mediated by Pakistan. The US has pushed for a permanent end to hostilities, reportedly including elements related to Iran’s nuclear program and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has been reviewing proposals while maintaining a firm military stance.

No immediate details on the content of Iran’s response or potential next steps in negotiations have been released. Markets and regional actors are closely watching for signs of de-escalation or continued tensions.