Iran says will open new fronts if attacked again

DNA

TEHRAN, MAY 19 – Iran’s military has warned it could “open new fronts” against the United States if attacks resume, as tensions across the Middle East remain high despite ongoing diplomatic efforts. The warning came after reports that US President Donald Trump temporarily held off a planned strike on Iran to allow negotiations to continue.

At the same time, the Israeli military issued fresh evacuation warnings for areas in southern Lebanon, signaling fears of renewed escalation along the Israel-Lebanon border despite ceasefire efforts involving Hezbollah.

Global oil markets reacted cautiously to the developments, with crude prices falling after Trump announced he was delaying a scheduled attack on Iran amid what he described as “serious negotiations.” Brent crude and US WTI futures both declined as traders anticipated a possible diplomatic breakthrough that could ease threats to energy supplies and shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has reportedly presented a new peace proposal that includes halting hostilities across the region, withdrawal of US forces near Iran’s borders, and reparations for war damage. Gulf countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are said to have urged Washington to delay military action to give diplomacy a chance.