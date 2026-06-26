Friday, June 26, 2026
Main Menu

Iran says safe passage through Hormuz can’t be guaranteed without coordination with Tehran

| June 26, 2026
Iran says safe passage through Hormuz can’t be guaranteed without coordination with Tehran

TEHRAN, JUN 26: Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz could not be guaranteed without coordination with Iran, and that failure to coordinate could result in the suspension of any designated route.

The comments posted on social media platform X on Friday came after Oman, in coordination with the International Maritime Organization, designated temporary routes for passage through the strait.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Iran says safe passage through Hormuz can’t be guaranteed without coordination with Tehran

Iran says safe passage through Hormuz can’t be guaranteed without coordination with Tehran

TEHRAN, JUN 26: Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said safe passage through the StraitRead More

Federal judge bars Trump from implementing proof of citizenship requirement to vote

Federal judge bars Trump from implementing proof of citizenship requirement to vote

WASHINGTON, JUN 24: A federal judge on Wednesday permanently barred President Donald Trump’s administration fromRead More

Comments are Closed