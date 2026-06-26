Iran says safe passage through Hormuz can’t be guaranteed without coordination with Tehran
TEHRAN, JUN 26: Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz could not be guaranteed without coordination with Iran, and that failure to coordinate could result in the suspension of any designated route.
The comments posted on social media platform X on Friday came after Oman, in coordination with the International Maritime Organization, designated temporary routes for passage through the strait.
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