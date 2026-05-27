Iran says draft US deal would reopen Hormuz shipping, end naval blockade
TEHRAN, MAY 27: Iran’s state TV said it had obtained a draft of an initial unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding with the United States.
Under the framework, Iran would restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while the United States would withdraw military forces from Iran’s vicinity and lift a naval blockade.
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