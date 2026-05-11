Iran says demanded end to war, release of assets in its response to US

TEHRAN, MAY 11: Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday it had called for an end to the war across the region and the release of frozen assets abroad in its response to the latest US proposal.

“We did not demand any concessions. The only thing we demanded was Iran’s legitimate rights,” said ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing.

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He said Iran’s demands included “an end to the war in the region,” ending the US naval blockade, and the “release of assets belonging to the Iranian people, which have for years been unjustly trapped in foreign banks.”

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he has rejected Iran’s response to a US proposal for ending the war, slamming it as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

Baqaei also said Tehran has warned European countries against involvement in “a crisis that would certainly bring them no benefit,” referring to the ongoing tensions in the Gulf.

He said “any interference in the Strait of Hormuz would further complicate the situation.”

Britain and France are leading efforts to create an international coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz, but only after a peace deal between the US and Iran is secured.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Europeans to help secure the key waterway, after concluding a two-day visit to Rome.

During the briefing Monday, Baqaei denied claims on alleged oil leakage in the Gulf after satellite images appeared to show an oil slick spreading off the coast of Iran’s Kharg island.

“The claims made regarding oil slicks and similar matters are entirely fabricated,” he said, adding that Tehran was “very concerned about environmental harm” in the Gulf, which he blamed on US presence in the region.