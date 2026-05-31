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Iran restores gas production at three offshore platforms in South Pars gas field

| May 31, 2026
Iran restores gas production at three offshore platforms in South Pars gas field

TEHRAN, MAY 31: Iran has restored gas production at three offshore platforms in the South Pars gas field that had been forced to halt output after Israeli attacks disrupted processing capacity at some onshore facilities, the chief executive of the Pars Oil and Gas Company told state media on Sunday.

Touraj Dehqani said the platforms had not been damaged. He said production from the three platforms was being routed to other processing plants in the region while repairs continue at damaged facilities, including the Phase 14 refinery.

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