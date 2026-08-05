Iran reaches accord with Oman on Hormuz
News Desk
TEHRAN: Iran announced it has reached a new agreement with Oman to manage maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route.
Under the proposed framework, Tehran will oversee inbound shipping while Muscat handles outbound flows.
Officials say the arrangement is designed to reduce tensions and ensure safer passage for vessels in the region. The deal comes amid wider U.S. efforts to de‑escalate with Iran, including recent sanctions relief for several IRGC‑linked entities.
Energy markets reacted with optimism, as Brent crude prices dipped, reflecting hopes that stability in Hormuz could ease global supply concerns.
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