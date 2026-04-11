Iran president backs delegation ahead of Islamabad Talks

ISLAMABAD, APR 11: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that regardless of the outcome of negotiations, the government will stand by its people in all circumstances.

In a statement on the social media platform X regarding the Islamabad Talks, Pezeshkian said the Iranian negotiating delegation was firmly defending national interests. He said the delegation would conduct talks in Pakistan with courage and resolve, adding that the mission to serve the public would not be halted under any circumstances.

The Iranian president said there would be no compromise on Iran’s interests during the Islamabad negotiations, reiterating that the government would remain alongside its people irrespective of the result.

Pezeshkian also expressed full support for the negotiating team currently in Pakistan.