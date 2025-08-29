Iran pledges full support to Pakistan amid devastating floods

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29 /DNA/ – The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, received a warm telephone call today from Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, President Pezeshkian extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Pakistan concerning the devastating floods that have impacted several parts of the country. The Iranian President expressed solidary with the affected families and offered Iran’s full support in relief and assistance efforts.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed that he was deeply touched by this heartfelt gesture of solidarity from the leadership and people of Iran, calling it a reflection of the deep, historical, and fraternal ties that bind the two nations. He noted that such support is a source of strength for the people of Pakistan in this hour of pain and suffering.

The two leaders also looked forward to their upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, where they plan to discuss further strengthening bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.