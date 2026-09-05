Iran plans to prolong war, unsettle Trump ahead of midterms: Intelligence reports

TEHRAN: Iran has grown more confident in its ability to attack targets across the Middle East and appears determined to continue the conflict for months to frustrate the US, the New York times reported on Friday, citing recent US intelligence reports.

The report said that despite the latest hostilities being limited, the intelligence reports suggested Iran’s leadership could be planning a significant escalation, according to sources familiar with them.

It added that since the beginning of the war, Iran had gained a better understanding of its own military capabilities and has more faith in them.

Moreover, the New York Times said the reports suggested that an agreement to end the conflict would be hard to reach, adding that Iran was content to exacerbate Trump’s political problems in view of the upcoming midterm elections.

As for US sanctions, they are likely to continue to provoke escalation, the reports said, warning that Iran could take actions similar to those in July when it attacked US bases in the region, struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz and launched strikes on infrastructure in neighboring countries.

Beyond regional military escalation, the report also said that Iranian hackers had regrouped since the beginning of the war and pose a direct threat, aiming to undermine public support for the war in the US through cyberattacks, citing current and former US officials.

At a news briefing on Thursday, Vice President JD Vance seemed to acknowledge such attacks but downplayed the danger it could pose for US citizens.

“If you look at the Iranian ability to disrupt the normal lives of Americans, I think it is quite limited,” Vance said. “It’s not zero, but it’s quite limited. I’d be much more worried about cyberattacks from other actors.”

The report further said that the US military could be pushed to launch large new strikes in the face of munition stockpiles dwindling, citing sources briefed on the reports.

Moreover, it said Iran seems to be intent to drag out the conflict at least until the midterms, understanding that closing the Strait and causing higher gas prices is damaging to Trump and the Republican party, citing current and former officials.

In addition, the New York Times said that Iran could seek to spread information to harm President Trump electorally through accounts on social media.

It referred to a report by Meta showing network of accounts on Facebook and Instagram originating in Iran that focused on US politics and spreading “anti-Republican views” partially created with AI.