Iran-Pakistan Ties Strengthen: Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian meets PM Kakar
ISLAMABAD, JAN 29 /DNA/ – The Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, called on Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad today.
Underscoring the close relations between Pakistan and Iran, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further consolidate bilateral ties.
The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to address common challenges through collaborative and cooperative approaches, rooted in the respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter, in particular, territorial integrity and sovereignty of both Pakistan and Iran.
The Prime Minister conveyed his warm sentiments for President Ebrahim Raisi and extended an invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
